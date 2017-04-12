Newsletter 

Grandview at Bay Beach will make its grand debut this weekend with the opening of its on-site Sales Center

Showcasing London Bay Homes’ vision of an elevated and extraordinary lifestyle along the mangroves and waterfront on the southern tip of Fort Myers Beach, the Sales Center introduces visitors to the 11-story building’s 58 elegant residences, its island contemporary architecture, inspired natural setting and sweeping views of Estero Bay, Lovers Key State Park and the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Fort Myers Florida Weekly

