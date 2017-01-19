Greco-Roman motifs spark many interior design styles

If you’re a fan of traditional décor, you probably appreciate the elegant lines and rich history of neoclassical style. Interest in classical style really took off in the second half of the 18th century, when Scottish architect Robert Adam began using its elements in fancy homes, says London designer Adrienne Chin. Adam recast urns, sphinxes and vine leaves as decorative elements in mirrors and moldings. “Adam’s style owed much to the archaeological discoveries of Greco-Roman domestic architecture at Pompeii and Herculaneum,” says Chinn. The historical discoveries also inspired the development of neoclassical furniture, which replaced the fussy rococo style with more linear, geometric silhouettes. Today, Greco-Roman classicism is the basis of many interior décor styles – Louis XV, Regency, Federal and Georgian among them, says New York designer Elaine Griffin. “As the oldest recognized style, classicism carries with it the approbation of time and taste,” Griffin says.

