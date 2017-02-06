Green Bend Home First In World To Achieve Milestone

The so-called “greenest home in Bend,” is now the only home in the world to receive one of the highest certifications of sustainability achievable. In December, the Desert Rain House, a five-building compound in northwest Bend, received the Living Building certification from the International Living Future Institute, a nonprofit group focused on ecology. The designation notes that a building produces as much energy as it uses and gathers all of its water from harvested rain, among many other criteria. For owners Tom Elliott and Barbara Scott, the certification was the final payoff for a project nearly a decade in the making.

READ MORE