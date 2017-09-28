Study: Green building rapidly becoming established part of home building
Green construction is rapidly gaining traction among both single family and multifamily home builders, according to new research published in the Green Multifamily and Single Family Homes 2017 SmartMarket Brief. The latest in a series of studies conducted by Dodge Data & Analytics in partnership with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the study shows that green homes are continuing to gain market share.
Source: Proud Green Building