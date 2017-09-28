Newsletter 

Study: Green building rapidly becoming established part of home building

0 Comments

Green construction is rapidly gaining traction among both single family and multifamily home builders, according to new research published in the Green Multifamily and Single Family Homes 2017 SmartMarket Brief. The latest in a series of studies conducted by Dodge Data & Analytics in partnership with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the study shows that green homes are continuing to gain market share.

Source: Proud Green Building

READ MORE

You May Also Like

West Coast Continues To Lead The Top US Housing Markets

0
Micro-Apartment Solution

Are Micro-Apartment the Solution for the Affordable-Housing Crisis?

0

U.S. Industrial Production Surged 0.9% in January — Update

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *