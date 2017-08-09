HomeWork: Green design is an investment in the future

Buying a house is the largest purchase most people ever make, and homebuyers are looking for long-term value with their home. With the cost-saving combination of high energy and water efficiency, reduced waste and a healthier indoor environment, green building offers a smart investment in the future. I like to use the term “future proofing.”

Years ago, building green may have meant, to many people, only adding energy efficient appliances to a home. But today, new technologies and methods raise green building to new standards. Today’s buyer is looking for a quality home that will last a long time, protect the health of their families, enhance comfort and reduce the impact on our environment. Homebuyers want a smart-technology home with highly efficient energy and water systems, improved air quality, and to spend less time and money on maintenance and upkeep.

Source: Seattle Times