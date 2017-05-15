Newsletter 

Green homes see slow, steady liftoff in Greater Lafayette

Peter Levavi is senior vice president of Brinshore, the firm contracted to build Lafayette’s Chatham Square development. Levavi headed the multi-year project, which erected dozens of single homes and multi-unit buildings that incorporated varying degrees of green technologies. Through years of working with green technologies in home building, one thing has become clear to Levavi: people don’t know what they mean when they talk about green or sustainable homes.

Source: Journal & Courier

