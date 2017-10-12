Green Homes Save Twice As Much Energy As Anticipated, According To Seattle Study

A recent study comparing projected and actual electricity used in homes constructed to meet Washington’s green certification standard – Built Green – revealed that certified homes used up to 40% less electricity than non-certified homes, in some cases making Built Green homes twice as efficient as predicted. The largest study of its kind to examine actual savings from green homebuilding certification programs, researchers analyzed data provided by electric utility Seattle City Light, comparing their modeled expectations with their actual electricity use from a year of occupancy. The study showed that certified homes saved homeowners more than $500 per year in electricity bills, and prevented more than a half ton of carbon emissions per home.

Source: PR Newswire

