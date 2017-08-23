Green homes in Seattle’s market at $525K

There are a lot of things Seattle loves. “Eco-friendly” is definitely a big one.

Give us a quality-sourced product in an compostable container, and we are putty in your hand. But that “green” inclination of ours looks a bit different when it comes to our housing. The Seattle style has, historically, accounted for the environment, both in terms of climate considerations and renewable resources. Wood has been a big staple of the region’s architecture, and as far back as the Native Americans there’s been a tradition of avoiding waste when using the material. But what makes up a “green” house has certainly changed in the last decade or so. It’s no longer enough to simply put a label on your home appliances; the home has to be constructed with sustainability in mind.

Source: Seattle pi

