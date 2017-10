BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WJBK) – The Templetons knew they wanted to build their own home. Steve wanted efficiency and Ann wanted modern comtemporary — and they feel they came up with the perfect blend. Steve is one of the first certified green builders here in Michigan, and Ann is a long-time interior designer. You can see their eye-catching, two-storied stone home just steps away from downtown Birmingham.

READ MORE

Source: Fox 2