Greystone Affordable Development Launches to Finance, Preserve and Build Much-Needed Housing

Greystone & Co., Inc.’s affiliate dedicated to the recapitalization, preservation and development of affordable housing nationwide has rebranded as Greystone Affordable Development. Based in Raleigh, NC, the group began as a leader in structuring and coordinating creative tax-exempt bond transactions for rural LIHTC properties and has now expanded to encompass a range of development services for the public and private affordable housing and property development sectors.

