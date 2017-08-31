Ground broken for Pleasantville subdivision

A dozen shovels turned the earth on the northwest corner of Pleasantville on Thursday, Aug. 24, on a site where 24 new houses may soon stand. VerMeer Development Inc. has broken ground on its SpringView development, which will spread across 9.5 acres on West Pleasant St. just east of Highway 5. Heavy equipment already has made its mark on the land just north of the new Dollar General and Casey’s General stores. SpringView will be the first subdivision developed in Pleasantville in nearly two decades.

Source: Journal Express

