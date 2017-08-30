Newsletter 

Ground broken for redevelopment of affordable housing complex in Port Angeles

Local dignitaries armed with golden shovels broke ground Tuesday to dedicate the first phase of the Mount Angeles View redevelopment project, officially known as Sea Ridge. “Boy, this dirt is hard,” Peninsula Housing Authority Executive Director Kay Kassinger said as she and others struggled to dig in the second of two ceremonial groundbreakings. The housing authority’s $18.5 million project will replace 33 older homes with 63 new units in the 18-acre family housing complex in south Port Angeles.

Source: Peninsula Daily News

