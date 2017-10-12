Ground broken at site of Fountain Point Project

The development of 55 acres in southwest Norfolk into a medical campus will be a gateway to the community and an opportunity for physicians to be afforded autonomy and to advocate for their patients. That was the prevailing message delivered by several speakers at a ceremony to break ground for Fountain Point, which will be the site of a medical office building, a senior living facility and apartments. More than 250 people gathered Wednesday afternoon for the event on a land at the southwest corner of 37th Street and the Highway 275 roundabout.

Source: Norfolk Daily News

READ MORE