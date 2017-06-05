Habitat For Humanity Partners With Collier Construction To Kick Off 1-Week Homebuilders Blitz On Tuesday

As part of Habitat for Humanity’s Home Builders Blitz 2017 which takes place from June 5-9 across the United States, professional homebuilders and suppliers will provide the labor, funding and materials to help more than 200 families across the U. S. build strength, stability and self-reliance through improved shelter. Locally, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area and Collier Construction will help a family of four build their new three bedroom/two bathroom home in a Habitat for Humanity community in the Villages of Alton Park. This home will be the ninth Habitat home built in this community.

Source: The Chattanoogan