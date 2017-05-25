Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo Team Up With Veterans to Improve 100 Homes

Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a new commitment to improve 100 homes with veterans in nearly 30 communities across the country from Seattle to South Palm Beach, Florida. Launched in May during Military Appreciation Month with the support of a $300,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, Wells Fargo volunteers will work alongside veterans on projects such as painting, landscaping and other improvements that support sustainable housing.

Source: Business Wire