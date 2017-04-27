Committee accepts Hildreth senior housing site plan with conditions

A senior housing development on the western side of Hildreth House has been just an idea for a few years now, but last week the Housing at Hildreth House Committee got its first look at a preliminary site plan for 18 housing units. TTI Environmental presented the plan, and the committee voted to accept it, with the condition that the Fire Department’s Quonset hut can be relocated to an area that Fire Chief Rick Sicard finds acceptable. The hut is used to store the police boat and other small equipment, and it is located behind the fire station, where TTI’s plan shows three housing units.

Source: The Harvard Press