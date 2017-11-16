Newsletter 

The Holbrook Decatur to Offer Upscale Living Community for 50-Plus

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ground has been broken and construction cranes are moving at The Holbrook Decatur, (holbrooklife.com) a new state-of-the-art community, specially designed for the 50-plus, active lifestyle market. Unlike any other property available in today’s marketplace, The Holbrook is being created for people passionate about living life to the fullest — in an upscale environment, complete with premier amenities.

