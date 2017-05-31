Hollywood housing development planned next to historic Art Deco building

In August, we heard about plans for a large housing development proposed around the historic Attie Building on Hollywood Boulevard. Now, Urbanize LA has spotted an initial study of the project, which reveals new details and a preview of how it may look once complete. The 15-story complex is being designed by Los Angeles-based firm GMPA Architects. It’s set to include 260 units of housing, along with 17,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Parking for 420 cars would be located in a five-story lot—including two underground levels.

Source: Curbed