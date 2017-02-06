Home Builder Confidence Rides Boomer Wave

Home builder confidence in the single-family 55-plus housing market is riding a wave brought on by the baby boomer generation, which will be one of the more predominant participants in real estate over the next decade, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 55+ Housing Market Index (HMI). The Index for the fourth quarter of 2016 was at 67—the highest reading since the first Index in 2008. “Builders and developers in [the 55-plus] market segment are…encouraged by the fact that for the next 15 years, 10,000 baby boomers will be turning 65 every day,” said Dennis Cunningham, chairman of the NAHB 55+ Housing Industry Council, in a statement. “The consistent pressure of this age group wanting to downsize from a large home, shifting to other regions of the country or just simply looking for a newer home or community also play a key role in the Index movement.”

