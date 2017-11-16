Home builder confidence hits 8-month high in November

The nation’s home builders may not be happy with the Republican tax plan, but they are seeing more buyers, and that is boosting confidence. A monthly reading of home builder sentiment rose two points in November to 70, according to the National Association of Home Builders. This comes after rising four points in October. Anything above fifty is considered positive sentiment. November’s reading is the highest since March of this year and the second highest on record since before the recession. The index stood at 63 in November 2016.

Source: CNBC