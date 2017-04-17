New-home construction builds in Toledo area

The Toledo area’s new-home market appears poised to have its best year since the recession eight years ago, according to local builders and others in the housing industry. “The new-house market is moving really well. The midrange and larger homes are doing good, and the market is steady,” said builder Steve Gillenwater, president of the Home Builder’s Association of Greater Toledo Inc. and owner of Squires Development Co. of Sylvania Township.

Source: The Blade