New home industry in Richmond area sees gains in first half of year

The new-home industry in the Richmond area showed strong gains in the first half of 2017. A total of 1,613 new houses were sold, up 26 percent from the same six-month period a year ago, according to an RVA New Home Market Report released Wednesday. Seven of eight localities studied for the report showed a higher number of new-home closings in the first six months from a year ago. The region includes Caroline, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan counties and the city of Richmond.

Source: Richmond Times-Dispatch

