Home Studios Releases Its Debut Collection

Chances are, even if you haven’t heard of Home Studios per se, you’re familiar with their work. The Brooklyn-based design firm’s roster of projects reads like a roll call of hip spots to see and be seen. From beloved Brooklyn pizza spot Paulie Gee’s to the newly opened, much-buzzed-about West Village hot spot The Spaniard, the firm, helmed by brothers Oliver and Evan Haslegrave, has quietly made a name for itself devising spaces with unique sensibilities.

Source: Architectural Digest

