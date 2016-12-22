Home trends: 6 decor and interior design ideas that’ll be big in 2017

Leading color experts Pantone have announced ‘Greenery’ as the Color of the Year 2017, and this refreshing and revitalizing shade has given the green light to designers who want to create a tropical paradise in the world of interiors. “Green is a fantastic color and I love using it, as both a neutral and a statement by itself,” says Clarissa Hulse, textile designer. “There are so many beautiful shades and they all look great contrasting with other colors.” Indeed, once you’ve dressed the bed in one of Hulse’s new Prairie bed linens, injected some ‘greenery goodness’ into other rooms, here are some key trends to freshen up the home and introduce some new design themes… 1. It’s a shore thing

You don’t need to book a seaside holiday to be near the coast when you can introduce a few nautical themed pieces and a color palette of blues and corals. Chambray stripes, fish motifs on chinaware, anything with an anchor and rattan lanterns will all flow easily together.

READ MORE

