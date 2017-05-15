Homebuilding giant to launch new brand in Alabama

D.R. Horton this year plans to open the area’s first Freedom Homes community, known as Segars Trail, in Madison. Current plans for Segars Trail feature expansive walking trails, outdoor exercise equipment and ADA-compliant handicap access throughout the homes. As a brand of D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the United States, Freedom Homes puts an emphasis on building new-home communities specifically for the active adult buyer. Developing beautiful homes in highly desirable locations across the nation, Freedom Homes outfits its neighborhoods with a diverse range of amenities that cater to the lifestyle of the active adult.

Source: Biz Journals