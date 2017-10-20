Newsletter 

Homebuilder Sentiment Rises, Housing Starts Fall

On Oct. 17, the National Association of Home Builders reported that their Housing Market Index regained the four points it lost in September, moving back to 68 in October. This measure of housing sentiment peaked at 71 in March versus its all-time high of 72 set in June 2005, one month before homebuilder stocks peaked. On Oct. 18, the Census Bureau reported that single-family housing starts, the NAHB benchmark, fell to 829,000 units in September, down from 851,000 units in August.

Source: Forbes

