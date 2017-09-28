Home Builders Applaud Trump Tax Plan Even After Prior Concerns

The National Association of Home Builders is “enthusiastically backing” President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul plan, just weeks after saying many of the proposals raised “red flags.” One the group’s main concerns had been over the White House and congressional leaders’ push to double the standard deduction — a move the NAHB said would reduce the value of the mortgage deduction for individual filers. The framework released Wednesday still calls for almost doubling the standard deduction. But it offers other provisions that assuaged the NAHB, such as preserving incentives for home mortgage interest and cutting the rate for pass-through businesses to 25 percent from as high as 39.6 percent.

Source: Bloomberg Politics

READ MORE