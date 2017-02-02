Homebuilders Are Betting on Baby Boomers

The numbers of 55-plus homebuyers are increasing as America’s population ages. By 2020 there are forecast to be 54 million 55-plus households in the U.S.—up by almost 4 million from 2016, according to studies by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

“It’s growing and projected to grow every single year,” says Paul Emrath, a senior researcher with the Washington, D.C.-based builders group. “Not only are they growing in absolute numbers but as a share of all households. The 55-plus segment is on the rise as a share of the overall market.”

As these folks move kids out of the household and move into retirement, a large number are looking to change their address.

