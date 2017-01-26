Homebuyers at Pardee’s Viewpoint in Lake Elsinore Welcome the New Year in a Brand New Home in the Gated Westridge Neighborhood

Priced from the low $300,000s, Viewpoint at Westridge sits atop a terrace with an elevated view, along with a quaint, walkable village atmosphere just west of Canyon Lake. Built by Pardee Homes, Viewpoint offers three two-story floorplans. Pardee Homes was intent on making dreams come true last year for many new homebuyers, including buyers at Viewpoint in master planned Canyon Hills in Westridge. The company opened Viewpoint, along with two other new home neighborhoods—Vantage and Overlook–in late August and moved quickly to build first phase homes allowing those families to be moved in and settled by the end of 2016.

