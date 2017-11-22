Home prices in America are increasing at double the rate of a ‘normal’ housing market

For the 15th consecutive month, US home values have increased by at least 6%, according to Zillow’s October housing market report. That’s double the annual rate of appreciation of a “normal” market, says Svenja Gudell, Zillow’s chief economist. Compared to October 2016, the median home in the US gained $12,500 in value as housing inventory remains low and demand surges. What’s more, in over half of the country’s largest metros, homes are worth more than they were before the recession.

Source: Business Insider