As home prices reach pre-recession levels, has market truly recovered?

According to a report from Realtor.com analyzing the property market since the Great Recession, the overall housing market has returned to pricing levels last seen in 2006. The U.S. median home sale price last year was $236,000, two percent higher than 2006. But that’s not a comparison meant to spook homeowners and investors fearing a repeat of the housing crash. The market has returned to pre-crash prices, but the analysis finds the fundamentals—specifically “historically low inventory levels, much tighter lending standards, and significant job and household growth”—suggest we’re not in for a repeat.

READ MORE

Source: Curbed