Homes by Taber to Launch New Community in Deer Creek’s the Grove
The Grove in Deer Creek is one of the most desirable areas in the northwestern Oklahoma City region. The master-planned community was first conceived in 2007, with the “New Urbanism” concept of walkable, full-featured neighborhoods. The developers have stayed true to their goal, adding a breadth of amenities that can’t be found in the area. Now, local builder, Homes By Taber, is set to expand The Grove even more with a new phase of 45 homes. Homes By Taber’s owner and founder, Taber LeBlanc, announced that the company has broken ground and is currently pre-selling homesites in this phase, which is tucked between two new ponds with plenty of cul-de-sacs from which to choose. The homes range from 1,500 to 2,400 square feet, and priced from $210,000 to $310,000, giving Deer Creek residents amazing value and choices.