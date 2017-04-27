Newsletter 

House committee signs off on Colorado affordable housing fund bill

A bill that would create a statewide fund for affordable housing in Colorado cleared its first legislative hurdle. The House Local Government Committee voted 7-6 Wednesday to advance House Bill 17-1309. The bill calls for an increase in the documentary fee – a small paperwork charge that the county clerk and recorder collects when you buy a home. The fee is currently one cent for every $100 paid on a property; the bill would double the fee to two cents. For a $350,000 home, that would represent a total of about $70.

