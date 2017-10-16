Housing Tides Index™ October 2017 – Household Data Show Formations Lagging Construction Permits

This week marks the release of the October Housing Tides Report™, featuring an update to the Housing Tides Index™, an objective and sophisticated approach to quantifying and comparing the health of U.S. housing markets. This month’s Index update reveals an improvement in housing market health as 30 of the 41 markets tracked by Housing Tides saw improved conditions. Understanding the health of a housing market and its relationship to other top markets requires an aggregated, comprehensive view of the industry. The Housing Tides Index provides a succinct monthly measure of market health across the top 41 U.S. markets.

Source: PR Web