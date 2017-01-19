Housing Credit to Preserve 69 Affordable Units in Atlanta

An Atlanta housing community that provides supportive services for formerly homeless individuals with disabilities is on track to undergo a major renovation and modernization process thanks to a $7.5 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. Maryland-based Enterprise Community Investment provided the financing. The housing credit will be used for the $10 million rehabilitation of Phoenix House, a two-building low-income housing community located at 1296 Murphy Ave. SW, near the Oakland City MARTA station in Atlanta. Renovations are scheduled for completion in November 2017. According to a statement announcing the loan, Project Interconnections is a co-sponsor of the project—along National Housing Trust – Enterprise Preservation Corporation and Tapestry Development Group—as well as the developer, guarantor and property manager of the development. Phoenix House includes 69 apartments that offer affordable long-term housing for homeless adults with mental disabilities while also providing independent living facilities within a highly supportive environment.

