Answer to housing crisis is in plain sight: manufactured homes

This may be remembered as the year California’s leaders finally grasped that a lack of housing was an enormous problem, driving up the cost of homes and rent to such an extent that the Golden State has become the epicenter of U.S. poverty, with more than one in five households living paycheck to paycheck. The realization spurred state lawmakers to propose dozens of bills meant to promote housing construction. Yet the most significant measure to make it into law was utterly conventional — Senate Bill 35, which included a payoff to a powerful interest group. The measure, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, makes it easier for some housing projects that meet zoning and affordability standards to win approval.

Source: Chris Reed