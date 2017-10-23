Housing and Economic Activity: National Update

On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago released its monthly index for October 2017—the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI)— reporting the overall economic activity across the U.S.

The index, which was constructed using data available as of October 19, 2017, analyzes economic activity based on summarizing variation in 85 data series classified into four main categories. So how does the Chicago Fed organize this data? The CFNAI is designed so that periods of economic expansion have values of above negative 0.70. Meanwhile, periods of economic contraction have values below negative 0.70.

Source: DS News