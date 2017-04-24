Housing for homeless and low-income residents on the way to East Hollywood

A new housing development with a total of 187 units of supportive housing for low-income and homeless residents broke ground yesterday in East Hollywood. Called PATH Metro Villas, the project is located at 340 North Madison Avenue, just a few blocks from the Vermont/Beverly Red Line station. Set to be completed in two phases, the first part of construction will include 65 apartments along with services for residents, including on-site case management, security, a community room, and a kitchen designed for cooking instruction. An existing temporary housing facility will also be renovated and included in the final development.

Source: Curbed LA