Arch MI: Housing market to remain healthy through end of 2018

The US housing market should remain healthy through the end of 2018 as broad-based fundamentals continue to be favorable and prices remain near historic norms, according to The Housing and Mortgage Market Review released by Arch Mortgage Insurance. Arch Mortgage Insurance said there is no housing bubble in sight and no projection of home prices falling. The probability of home price declines in the 401 largest cities over the next two years averages at 4%, which the company describes as “an unusually low number.” The figure is based on recent housing market indicators, Arch said.

Source: MPA