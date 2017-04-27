Housing market remains very competitive

The housing market continues to be tight nationwide as fewer consumers signed contracts to buy homes in March. Buyers can expect continued stiff competition for affordable homes amid lagging inventory. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for The National Association of Realtors, tells the Associated Press that even with the dearth of inventory, activity was still strong enough to be the third best in the past year. He says the low supply of homes could mean higher prices in the months ahead.

Source: KOAA News5