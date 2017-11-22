Housing Market: What a Rise in Building Permits Signals
The housing industry’s (REM) health can be assessed from the changes in the number of building permits issued. An increase in the number of building permits is a signal for higher levels of future activity in the housing sector (ITB). However, building permits have a lower predictive power compared to the housing starts, which we discussed in Part 1 of this series. In October 2017, building permits were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.297 million—an increase of 5.9% from the reading of 1.225 million in September.
Source: Market Realist