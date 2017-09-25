The next hottest housing market in America is this San Francisco micro-hood that’s so obscure, most residents have never heard of it

Golden Gate Heights, a little-known enclave in San Francisco, has been named one of the hottest neighborhoods of 2017 by real-estate site Redfin. Located on the outskirts of the Sunset District, the charming micro-neighborhood has no shops or restaurants. But it draws homebuyers with its affordability, suburban feel, and great views. A whopping 86% of homes in Golden Gate Heights sell above asking price, according to Redfin.

Source: Business Insider

