Can the Housing Sector Continue to Perform?

The U.S. housing market is a bright spot for the economy, yet when March housing starts fell, it briefly took some market watchers by surprise. Several economists brushed aside the weakness in housing starts as weather-related. “This was likely due to weather-related disruptions from Winter Storm Stella,” says Joseph LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist for Deutsche Bank in New York. “The fact that building permits were up 3.6 percent (in March) indicates that the uptrend in housing remains firmly intact.”

Source: Money US News