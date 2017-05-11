Newsletter 

Can the Housing Sector Continue to Perform?

0 Comments

The U.S. housing market is a bright spot for the economy, yet when March housing starts fell, it briefly took some market watchers by surprise. Several economists brushed aside the weakness in housing starts as weather-related. “This was likely due to weather-related disruptions from Winter Storm Stella,” says Joseph LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist for Deutsche Bank in New York. “The fact that building permits were up 3.6 percent (in March) indicates that the uptrend in housing remains firmly intact.”

READ MORE

Source: Money US News

You May Also Like

Housing values again rise at double-digit rate

0

55+ housing market ends 2016 on record high: NAHB

0

US construction spending up 0.3 pct., led by home building

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *