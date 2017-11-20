Housing Stands Tall as Starts Jump 13.7% in October

New residential construction in the United Stated increased more than expected in October 2017, reinstating strength in the housing industry after recovering from disruptions caused by recent hurricanes in the South. Per the latest jointly released report from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, constructions for new homes increased 13.7% in October 2017 to 1.29 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate) from the prior month. This also marks the biggest surge in 12 months as housing starts witnessed big gains in single-family homes and apartments.

Source: Nasdaq