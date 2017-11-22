Housing stocks are surging, and traders see more gains for these names

Housing stocks are on a tear this year, and it may not be too late to get in on the rally. One large-cap homebuilders ETF, the XHB, has advanced 25 percent in 2017 and has climbed to its highest level in over 11 years. Its top holdings, D.R. Horton and PulteGroup, have gained a whopping 81 percent and 78 percent, respectively. Instead of playing pure homebuilder stocks, investors should look at home construction stocks to capitalize on the move, said Mike Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments.

READ MORE

Source: CNBC