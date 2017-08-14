Newsletter 

Housing Tides Index™ August 2017 – Housing Market Health Improved Despite Tight Housing Inventory and Prices Outpacing Income Gains

This week marks the release of the August Housing Tides Report™, featuring an update to the Housing Tides Index™, an objective and sophisticated approach to quantifying and comparing the health of U.S. housing markets. This month’s Index update reveals an improvement in housing market health as 32 of the 41 markets tracked by Housing Tides saw improved conditions.

Source: Benzinga

