Houston housing market still going strong post Harvey
After Hurricane Harvey swept through the Houston region, leaving many homeless, destroying thousands of homes and leaving billions in damages, however the metro’s housing market remains strong. Not only is the Houston area still thriving, but it is one of the most affordable housing markets in the country due to the area’s potential for flooding, according to an article by Annie Correal and Conor Dougherty for The New York Times.
Source: Housing Wire
READ MORE