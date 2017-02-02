HUD launches $15 million test of enhanced supportive services

Forty Department of Housing and Urban Development-assisted senior housing developments in seven states will split $15 million in grants as they test the ability of an enhanced supportive services model to help elderly residents age in place and stay out of emergency departments, hospitals and nursing homes. HUD will cover the costs related to hiring full-time enhanced service coordinators and part-time wellness nurses to connect older adults with the supportive services they need to live independently. Funded through the department’s Supportive Services Demonstration for Elderly Households in HUD-Assisted Multifamily Housing, information generated through the three-year grants will be evaluated independently to determine the pilot project’s success.

