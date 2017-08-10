Newsletter 

As Hurricane Andrew memories fade, Florida weakens building codes

0 Comments

Before Hurricane Katrina, before Superstorm Sandy, there was Hurricane Andrew.

The intense Category 5 hurricane, a compact buzzsaw that ripped the roofs off thousands of South Florida homes 25 years ago, was so catastrophic that it led to sweeping changes in the insurance industry, weather forecasting and disaster response. And Floridians — shocked by acres of flattened houses — rewrote the state’s building codes, making them the toughest in the nation. Now, as memories of the horrendous destruction of Aug. 24, 1992, grow dim, the lessons learned from Andrew may be fading, too. The building codes once hailed as the gold standard other states should emulate are under assault. At the core of that growing dispute is a simple calculation: the tougher the building code, the more it costs to build a home.

READ MORE

Source: USA Today

You May Also Like

Pardee Homes’ Vantage at Westridge is Dream Come True for First Time Buyers

0

Developer Ryan Cos. plans new senior living facility along Collins Road

0

Healthy homes are achievable with safer products and better indoor air quality

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *