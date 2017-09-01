Newsletter 

Hurricane survivors face an epic housing crisis

On the flooded Gulf Coast, hundreds of thousands of people are facing a housing crisis that will drag on long after the floodwater recedes. Many have little information about the homes they fled. Now they must navigate the complex process of filing insurance claims, seeking government assistance and deciding whether to rebuild or pick up stakes. “We expect a many-year recovery in Texas, and the federal government is in this for the long haul,” Elaine Duke, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said Wednesday. The federal agencies in charge of recovery face a task that is complex and massive in scale.

Source: myAJC

